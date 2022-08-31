No injuries reported after fire in room at downtown Las Vegas hotel

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Las Vegas says there were no injuries reported after a fire early Tuesday morning in a room at a hotel in downtown.

According to a spokesperson for the city, at about 4:55 a.m. Tuesday. Las Vegas Fire & Rescue crews responded to a hotel room on the 10th floor of the Fremont Hotel. LVFR says the fire was extinguished at 4:48 a.m.

According to authorities, the origin of the fire was the mattress and headboard.

LVFR says that while the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time, “smoking cannot be ruled out.”

Authorities say there were no injuries reported by civilians or first responders.

