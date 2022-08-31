Nearly 260 dogs now in the hands of Nye County Animal Shelter

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The transportation of the nearly 260 dogs from the Amargosa Valley home to the shelter began on Monday night. It’s been a team effort according to Nye County officials.

“We have trustees and animal shelter workers deputies out here they’re really just constructing kennels as fast as they can so that they have shelter for these animals,” said Tasha Crabtree, manager of the Nye County Animal Shelter and veterinarian technician. It’s been a grueling several days, for those involved with the well-being of the dogs in deplorable conditions in Amargosa Valley. Just in the beginning stages, more than 250 dogs have begun moving since Monday night.

“We already have some of the dogs on site they’re inside in the air conditioning, we have been setting up kennels all throughout the night here til 9-10 o clock last night and we started again at 7 am,” said Crabtree.

Early Tuesday morning a team of deputies, animal control officers, vet techs, and inmates from the detention center came together to move the dogs. A relief for the inmates and some much-needed help for the crew.

“They’re here dismantling the kennels and I have a crew of inmates at the shelter that are putting them back up,” said Captain David Boruchowitz, of the Nye County Sheriffs’ Dept.

Since last week, Boruchowitz has been working tirelessly with his team to ensure these dogs are safe. we’re excited. “We’re excited to be out here I’ve had two guys here 24/7 and they’re ready to go home with their families and at the end of the day we’ve put a lot of time into it happy to get them in a better place,” said Boruchowitz.

