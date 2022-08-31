NDOT says its planning for surge in population, drivers into 2040

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More than three million people will live in Nevada by 2060, and the Nevada Department of Transportation is planning for the surge of people on the roads.

FOX5 told you about the UNLV study from the UNLV Center for Business and Economic Research, which has been doing population tracking for years. Currently, 2.3 million people will live in Southern Nevada. By 2040, that number will surge past 3 million. By 2060, 3.39 people will live here.

FOX5 tackled the topic of housing and water in our first story. What about the roads? NDOT tells FOX5, they have a plan into 2040 called the One Nevada Transportation Plan, which addresses the I-11 expansion from Mexico to Canada. The largest interstate project in decades will connect Reno and Las Vegas, as well as Las Vegas and Phoenix.

“Phoenix and Las Vegas were the two largest metropolitan areas that weren’t connected by an interstate freeway. There is a lot of commerce that flows across both the southern border and the northern border of the United States. By linking I-11 all the way from north to south, that’s just going to help that process in the years to come,” said Justin Hopkins of NDOT.

As for immediate interstate travel concerns, NDOT plans to quickly address the “chokepoint” at the Nevada-California border on I-15 by the end of the year.

“The Caltrans portion is a little bit more significant; they’re going to be adding that third lane that’s going to go all the way through to the agricultural station there,” Hopkins said.

Some of the upcoming projects:

I- 15 Tropicana project: a complete rebuild of the Tropicana bridge, and future widening of the I-15 through the Resort Corridor. Work continues through mid-2025

The Centennial Bowl: the 95 and 215 interchanges, with completion schedules by late 2023, early 2024

The I-15 and 215 Interchange: Located in the northeast by the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, it will be finished by early November

Henderson Interchange at 215 and 95: a complete redesign and rebuild

