Las Vegas Valley libraries to offer Spanish library card for first time

Las Vegas Valley libraries to offer Spanish library card for first time
Las Vegas Valley libraries to offer Spanish library card for first time(Las Vegas-Clark County Library District)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:05 AM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In coordination with National Library Card Sign-Up Month, which kicks off Sept. 1, the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District will launch a new Spanish library card for the first time.

According to a news release from LVCCLD, the Spanish library card comes with the Library District’s new neon-design card, which allows card holders to “show how much you “love your library,”

The Library District says that the card is available in English as well.

LVCCLD says that its public libraries offer computer labs, free wifi, toy check out, teen zones with activities, DJ classes, podcast rooms, art galleries, career help, weekly story times, STEAM workshops, plus access to stream and download eBooks, movies and online resources via lvccld.org and more.

Residents can sign up for a free instance eCard online as well: https://legacy.lvccld.org/ecard/language.cfm

For more information, contact LVCCLD: https://thelibrarydistrict.org/contact/

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

SNWA reminds residents of mandatory fall watering restrictions beginning Sept. 1
Body found in trunk identified as missing Phoenix man, Las Vegas police say
50-foot showgirls on city’s gateway to downtown Las Vegas to be lit up Wednesday
50-foot showgirls on city’s gateway to downtown Las Vegas to be lit up Wednesday
A generic Powerball ticket is seen.
Winning Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Mohave County