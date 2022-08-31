Las Vegas police looking for woman accused of pistol whipping, robbing victim
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:37 AM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who they say is accused of pistol whipping and robbing a victim.
According to police, the incident occurred at about 2:55 p.m. on Aug. 5 at Bonanza and Los Feliz.
Police say the woman left the incident in a 2022 black GMC Sierra Pickup with black and silver rims.
Anyone with information is asking to contact police. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555. Police advise to reference event #LLV220800019408.
