Las Vegas police ask for help locating suspects in 17 burglaries in 5 days
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating suspects who are believed to be connected to 17 burglaries in just five days.
According to a news release, the burglaries have occurred throughout the Las Vegas Valley. Police say the suspects have been linked to 17 incidents from Aug. 26-30.
According to police, the individuals have broken through the front glass doors of the businesses between the hours of 2:30 a.m. until 5:30 a.m.
LVMPD says the suspects have targeted cash drawers and safes. Police say the individuals are out of the business in a matter of minutes.
During the events, police say the suspects have been seen wearing black hoodie sweatshirts and blue jeans or black pants.
Police advise that the suspects have used three vehicles during the crime spree, including a grey two-door sedan, white Jeep Patriot and a black four-door sedan.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the LVMPD Summerlin Area Command Patrol Investigative Section by phone at 702-828-9455. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
