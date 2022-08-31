Las Vegas nonprofit offers business help for street vendors

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Make the Road Nevada is lending a hand to street vendors through the Eros Project.

It focuses on the community’s paleteros and lavedros. The group goes out to meet the workers wherever they set up shop. Help includes connecting them with mobile banking app so they aren’t limited to just cash.

The Eros Project aims to change the stigma surrounding street vendors. They’re also facing a unique problem during extreme heat.

“Areas with heat islands, right, so these can be 15 to 20 degrees hotter just because there’s a lack of green space,” says Jose Rivera with Make the Road Nevada. “We strive to uplift and empower community, our community, to push for the changes our family needs.”

Make the Road Nevada was created after 1 October to create resources for vendors working the festival. The group says many struggled to get emotional and financial help due to their immigration status.

You can connect with Make the Road Nevada through the chat feature on the website https://maketheroadnv.org/environmental-justice/ or on any social media platform.

