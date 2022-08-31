Las Vegas is #1 US travel destination for Labor Day Weekend, Tripadvisor says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Online platform Tripadvisor says that Las Vegas is the most popular U.S. travel destination for the upcoming Labor Day Weekend.

According to Tripadvisor, not only is Las Vegas the top destination for the holiday weekend, but Sin City is also the top U.S. destination for all of fall.

The company says that the week of Sept. 1-7 will be the busiest travel week for the entire fall season, with Sept. 2 as the most popular travel day.

According to Tripadvisor, the top 10 U.S. destinations for the holiday weekend include:

1) Las Vegas, Nevada

2) New York City, New York

3) Honolulu, Hawaii

4) Orlando, Florida

5) Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

6) Lahaina, Hawaii

7) Chicago, Illinois

8) Miami Beach, Florida

9) Key West, Florida

10) Nashville, Tennessee

Outside of the United States, Tripadvisor says Cancun is the number 1 international destination for American travelers for Labor Day weekend and fall overall.

Despite inflation, Tripadvisor also advises that Americans plan to spend more on their Labor Day travel plans than they did in 2021, as travel remains a priority.

