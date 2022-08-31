Las Vegas Circle K locations to offer 40 cents off gas on September 1

Photo showing an empty gas tank
Photo showing an empty gas tank(MGN Online / Ashley Wann / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Cody Lee
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:40 PM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Circle K locations are looking to help customers out leading into Labor Day weekend.

On Thursday, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. participating Circle K locations will be offering up to 40 cents off per gallon of fuel.

“It’s been a challenging summer for travel, so we want to thank our customers for their loyalty by offering them additional savings ahead of the busy holiday weekend, ending the summer on a high note,” said Nathan Woodland, Head of North America Category Fuels at Circle K.

To find a participating location head to the Circle K store locator then filter by “Circle K fuel stores” to see which locations sell Circle K branded fuel and will therefore be offering this deal.

AZFamily contributed to this article.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) in Las Vegas. Photo: EDC / Facebook
What’s in the water? Wastewater researchers find higher concentrations of prescriptions, illicit drugs during NFL Draft, EDC
Patsy Brown
Candidate for Clark County administrator arrested on suspicion of DUI
Las Vegas nonprofit launches project to help street vendors
Las Vegas nonprofit offers business help for street vendors
Aerial view the Las Vegas Valley on September 21, 2019.
Las Vegas is #1 US travel destination for Labor Day Weekend, Tripadvisor says