Las Vegas Circle K locations to offer 40 cents off gas on September 1

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Circle K locations are looking to help customers out leading into Labor Day weekend.

On Thursday, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. participating Circle K locations will be offering up to 40 cents off per gallon of fuel.

“It’s been a challenging summer for travel, so we want to thank our customers for their loyalty by offering them additional savings ahead of the busy holiday weekend, ending the summer on a high note,” said Nathan Woodland, Head of North America Category Fuels at Circle K.

To find a participating location head to the Circle K store locator then filter by “Circle K fuel stores” to see which locations sell Circle K branded fuel and will therefore be offering this deal.

AZFamily contributed to this article.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.