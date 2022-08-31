Heated debate in Henderson: Should a road extension to Nevada State College be built?

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It is a heated debate in Henderson. Should a major road be extended into an undeveloped desert to create a second way to access Nevada State College? First responders call the current road up to the college the longest cul-de-sac in the city and a serious safety concern. Neighbors say a new road is fine by them, but not through their backyard.

Every Tuesday evening, a group of special needs students ride therapy horses through the open desert. Neighbors say a four-lane major thoroughfare would bring activities like this to an end.

“We have a lot of wildlife that comes through here. It is a sleepy little neighborhood. We try and keep it that way,” shared Linda Freeman.

Neighbors in Mission Hills say extending Paradise Hills Drive into the land near their homes would forever change their way of life.

“Out here we just feel like it is a whole little different community where we can be left alone and pretend that we are in a small town,” Freeman explained.

Neighboring Nevada State College is one of the fastest-growing 4-year colleges in the country.

“We are turning 20 this year. We opened the doors with 144 students. We are now over 7,000. Any given day there’s 3,000 people individuals, students, staff coming to and from campus,” said Anthony Ruiz, Deputy Chief of Staff for Nevada State College.

For a school with thousands of students, there is only one way in, and one way out sometimes creating gridlock.

“You have got to cross a train track to come to Nevada State College. If the trains come and they could come and idle for 10-15 as much as 20 minutes, it creates a backup. We think that is a huge safety concern,” Ruiz contended.

“The train, it kind of just backs everything up… you can’t even turn in because the traffic is so backed up,” stated Renee Randazzo, a recent graduate who spent four years at the school. If a train were to block off access during an emergency, first responders would have no way to get there.

“I regularly have to communicate with Union Pacific to try and coordinate when the train is coming if we have a big event coming on campus,” Ruiz revealed.

“We already have the largest nursing program in the state. We want to prepare more teachers which we know are desperately needed,” Ruiz added.

Growth is exactly what neighbors don’t want.

“There is other places to put that road through you don’t need this gully,” Freeman argued. Neighbors in Mission Hills say there was a promise made 20 years ago by the City of Henderson not to build a road where it is now proposed to be built. They believe there are several other paths it could take.

The next City of Henderson Planning Commission meeting will take place on September 15th. The city has proposed buying about eight acres of land at a price of $2.7 million to extend the road.

