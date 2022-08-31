Former Raiders coach talks controversial emails, future goals as a coach

Jon Gruden smiles in court Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Ex-Raiders coach Jon Gruden said he’s ashamed of the racist and misogynistic emails that cost him his job.

Gruden resigned from his position last year after the emails leaked during an NFL probe into the Washington Commanders and their workplace culture.

Speaking at the Little Rock Touchdown Club in Arkansas on Tuesday he said there was no excuse for what he wrote but also said he hopes to make it back to the NFL.

“I’ve made some mistakes, but I don’t think anybody in here hasn’t. And I just ask for forgiveness, and hopefully, I get another shot,” Gruden said.

Gruden is also suing the NFL over the leaked emails.

It is unclear when his next court appearance will take place.

