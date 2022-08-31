Candidate for Clark County administrator arrested on suspicion of DUI

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A candidate for Clark County Public Administrator was arrested on a DUI charge last week, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Patsy Brown was arrested Aug. 26 just after midnight in the area of Alta Drive west of Vista Run. LVMPD stopped Brown because she was driving without her headlights on, according to a police report.

When police stopped Brown, they could reportedly smell the alcohol on her breath, the report said. Brown told police she had a beer before going to a friend’s house and that she was stopped when coming home from the friend’s house. Brown also told police her father had just died and she was going through a hard time.

Brown did field sobriety tests, according to the report, but the results were redacted.

Police also observed an open container of vodka under the passenger seat, the report said. Next to the vodka was a red solo cup with alcohol in it, along with alcohol spilled on the floor board, the police report said.

Brown is a Republican candidate for Clark County Public Administrator, according to her campaign website. Brown’s campaign team didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

