50-foot showgirls on city’s gateway to downtown Las Vegas to be lit up Wednesday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The new 50-foot showgirls on the getaway that welcomes visitors to downtown Las Vegas will be lit up on Wednesday night.

According to the city, the new showgirls are double the height of the prior showgirl icons, which were installed in 2018.

The 50-foot showgirls will light up for the first time at dusk on Wednesday evening at the corner of Main Street and Las Vegas Boulevard.

The city says that the “retro-style showgirls will create a lasting legacy for the city as they join the previously installed dice sculptures and sidewalk roulette table to welcome visitors to downtown Las Vegas.”

According to the city, the showgirls, which were created by YESCO, each weigh 6,800 pounds. The showgirls are internally illuminated with white LED, and the headdresses are lit with exposed full-color LED pucks designed to scintillate or twinkle.

The city said previously that the original show girls were removed from their perch to rehabilitate them after the severe weather. Those showgirls are scheduled to be installed in the Arts District this fall on the corner of Fourth Street and Las Vegas Boulevard, in front of the Las Vegas Deuce double decker bus stop.

