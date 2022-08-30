Visitor from Hawaii hits $153K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:11 AM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A visitor from Hawaii had quite the profitable trip to the Ninth Island after hitting a massive jackpot in downtown Las Vegas.

According to Boyd Gaming, the guest, who asked to remain anonymous, hit the $153,651.87 jackpot while playing IGT’s Double Diamond slot machine at the Fremont Hotel & Casino on Thursday, Aug. 25.

The company said the lucky winner hit the jackpot after placing a $15 wager and hitting a row of double diamonds to unlock the grand progressive jackpot.

