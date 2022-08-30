Safe, ATM targeted in burglary at Las Vegas Mexican restaurant

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s a popular Las Vegas Valley restaurant. Lindo Michoacán Summerlin wants to share their story and video of the burglary that took place inside early Monday morning so other businesses can be on the lookout and prepared.

As captured by surveillance video, after breaking a glass window to get inside, the burglar steps on a booth as he entered. The thief wore a large brim hat to conceal his face from the cameras.

“I’m pretty sure he was here before just because of how he knew exactly where to land... I am guessing he came as a patron before,” stated General Manager Ninfa Magana. Magana revealed he knew exactly where to go and brought a backpack full of the right tools with him to cut into the safe and an ATM, not only stealing the money but doing significant damage to the restaurant.

“Window, door, the ATM machine has to be replaced and another safe,” said Magana.

On his way out, the thief out made one last quick stop.

“He stopped at the bar and grabbed a whiskey bottle and a couple of beers before he left,” Magana stated.

The restaurant workers say he also took something else, their sense of security.

“You don’t feel safe anymore... We are going to end up securing all the windows now even though we do have an alarm system and we do have sensors. The alarm did go off but still, we are going to have to make sure there is no point of entrance for anybody,” Magana said.

So far, no arrest has been made.

