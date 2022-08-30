North Las Vegas police investigate deadly crash near Centennial Pkwy, 5th St

By Cody Lee
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 8:27 PM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police officers were called out to the intersection of Centennial Parkway and 5th Street just after 7 p.m. after reports of a crash involving a car and motorcycle.

A police spokesperson said the motorcyclist, a man believed to be in his 30s, was transported to UMC where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle remained on the scene.

It is unknown if speed or impairment played a role in this crash.

As of 8:30 p.m., the intersection remained closed.

