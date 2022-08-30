Man arrested by Las Vegas police after allegedly entering casino while in ‘Black Book’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was arrested on the Las Vegas Strip Tuesday night after law enforcement realized he was in the Nevada Gaming Control Board “Black Book,” NGCB said.

Tasia McDonald Musa was arrested around midnight Aug. 29 after he was reportedly spotted by hotel security at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino. When casino security tried to apprehend Musa, he reportedly ran away and out of the casino. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police reportedly spotted Musa crossing the street and arrested him in front of the Bellagio fountains.

Musa was arrested for unlawful entry of someone on the List of Excluded Persons, commonly known and the “blacklist,” a gross misdemeanor.

“The Board recognizes the security staff of the Paris Hotel & Casino and thanks the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for their diligence in this matter, and for its continued partnership with the Board to ensure the safety of Nevada’s residents and its guests,” James Taylor, Chief of the Board’s Enforcement Division, said. “The Board will continue to work with all of its security and law enforcement partners throughout the state to ensure the integrity and strict regulation of licensed gaming.”

Musa was placed on the “blacklist” on Jan. 29, 2015 after he was convicted of multiple crimes in casinos:

April 2006 - petit theft

June 2009 - attempted grand larceny x2

Aug. 2009 - petit larceny

June 2011 - conspiracy to commit grand larceny

Oct. 2013 - grand larceny x2

The NGCB said Musa was “incapable” of staying out of trouble in casinos when he was blacklisted in 2015. They also said he faced similar charges at other gaming establishments at least 19 other times.

The Nevada Legislature approved the creation of the “blacklist” in 1967 in order to restrict certain people from entering gaming establishments if the NGCB feels it is necessary to maintain licensed gaming regulations.

