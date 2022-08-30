Lion who was nearly 16 years old dies at Lion Habitat Ranch in south Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A lion who was almost 16-year-old has died at the Lion Habitat Ranch in the south Las Vegas Valley.

According to a post by the Lion Habitat Ranch over the weekend, the lion, named Bentley, “did not recover from his second diagnostic procedure to further diagnose ongoing appetite loss and lethargy noticed by his keepers.”

The organization said that the initial diagnostics by their veterinarians showed that Bentley was anemic. They said in the post that a second diagnostic procedure was done to locate the anemia.

“We were hopeful that we would be able to diagnose and treat symptomatically. After his passing, his final results came back with aplastic anemia, cancer, and leukemia,” the Lion Habitat Ranch said. Adding, “Our entire team is heartbroken by the loss of Bentley.”

The group said that Bentley was almost 16 years old, “which for a lion is the geriatric.” The ranch said that lions in human care can live to their late teens and early twenties, while “lions in the wild are lucky to live into their early teens.”

“We empathize with the many of you who had wonderful memories and moments with Bentley. Bentley will continue to hold a special place in all of our hearts and we thank you all for your continued support,” the Lion Habitat Ranch said.

