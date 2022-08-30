Las Vegas toddler leaves hospital after heart transplant

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Last week was the first time three-month-old Amelia Garcia saw trees outside.

“We took her on her first stroller ride around the neighborhood and she was so amazed by the trees. And the sky; eyes wide open,” said her mother Esmeralda Garcia.

Amelia has been in the hospital since birth. The Garcia family was told Amelia would need heart surgery right after she was born. But they were stunned to hear she would need a new heart. A donor’s heart was located and Amelia had transplant surgery in Southern California. Just last week Amelia left the hospital, less than three weeks after the transplant surgery, for her temporary home in the Los Angeles area. Some friends greeted the family as they walked through their apartment doors with Amelia for the first time.

“Just walking in the doors and seeing everybody here and just waiting for you, and everybody excited to see her, it was just a great feeling. One of the best feelings I’ve ever had in my life,” said father Franky Garcia.

The family says Amelia is doing well and in good spirits as she gets used to her new surroundings.

“When you wake up and say good morning to her, she just starts laughing,” said Franky Garcia.

The Garcias will remain in Southern California for the next three months, to make sure everything is okay. If things go well, they say they might be able to bring Amelia back to Las Vegas around Thanksgiving. They say they will be forever grateful to the donor family.

“Amelia’s heart beats for two. We’ll always think of that family and that baby every time, every moment, we get to spend with our child,” said Esmeralda Garcia.

