Impact of record-breaking precipitation in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We’re wrapping up the wettest August on record in Reno, but it’s still been a dry year. We did see a lot of precipitation lot few weeks ago. It seems like the rain could have made a difference when it comes to our water supply, but it hasn’t been enough to lessen our drought.

A Senior Hydrologist from the National Weather Service in Reno tells us this rain was not widespread.

The Truckee Meadows Water Authority shared that we are in the third year of a drought. August’s rain didn’t help with our reservoirs or groundwater. TMWA shared that the record-breaking amount of precipitation really only helped with gardens and landscapes.

With triple digits in the forecast, it’s a good reminder to keep up with water conservation efforts.

Tim Bardsley with NWA shared:

“Most of our area is still labeled as the U.S. Drought Monitor considered severe drought and I don’t expect these recent rains has had any impact on this designation, so in our area, it’s always a good idea to be conscientious of our water,” Bardsley said.

Bill Hauck with TMWA mentioned how much more water customers use in the summer as opposed to the winter.

“TMWA has always advocated wise water use year-round actually, but particularly in the summer months when our customer demand can be four times what the winter time demand is due to outdoor irrigation alone, we really focus on saving water in the summer time- that’s the biggest bang for the buck,” Hauck said.

The water authority mentioned our region has done a great job this summer with its water conservation efforts.

It is important to keep up with those specific watering days for your lawns and minimize water use daily. Be mindful of how often you run your dishwasher and even keeping track of how long you shower can make a difference.

