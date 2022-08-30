How you can help the nearly 300 dogs seized in Nye County

Dogs seized in alleged animal abuse case in Nye County as seen on Aug. 30, 2022.
Dogs seized in alleged animal abuse case in Nye County as seen on Aug. 30, 2022.(FOX5)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:12 PM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nearly 300 dogs were discovered at a property in Amargosa Valley last week. Since then, the community has continued to reach out about how they can help.

Oksana Higgins and Vasili Platunov were arrested on animal abuse charges in connection with the dogs found in Amargosa Valley and Pahrump on Aug. 22. The dogs stayed on property for a week until a judge allowed the dogs to be moved to nearby shelters.

HOW YOU CAN HELP

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office and Tails of Nye County Inc. have organized a GoFundMe to help benefit the dogs.

Tails of Nye County is a non-profit rescue that is partnering with the Nye County Animal Shelter to house the dogs in anticipation of rehoming and adoption. The money raised from the GoFundMe will go to kennels, food and supplies for the dogs.

If you want to help with the Nye County rescue efforts further, you can contact NCSO at sheriff@co.nye.nv.us.

HOW TO ADOPT

As of Aug. 30, the dogs are not available for adoption.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nearly 16-year-old lion dies at Lion Habitat Ranch in south Las Vegas
Lion who was nearly 16 years old dies at Lion Habitat Ranch in south Las Vegas
kid generic
Clark County still experiencing dire need for foster parents
Tasia Musa
Man arrested by Las Vegas police after allegedly entering casino while in ‘Black Book’
Clark County to hold 28th annual Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival in October
Clark County to hold 28th annual Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival in October