Forecast Outlook- 8/30/2022

We are rolling into September with a heat wave across Southern Nevada. An Excessive Heat Warning continues through Sunday evening as temperatures stay well above average throughout the week. Highs will be topping 110° across parts of the Las Vegas Valley.

While much drier air is in place across Southern Nevada, we still have enough moisture for some clouds to develop over the mountains. The valley will stay mostly sunny with high temperatures close to daily record-high temperatures.

While heat is the main story this week, we’ll keep an eye on a little moisture that may sneak in as we get closer to Labor Day. Some more clouds are possible Monday and Tuesday, but right now it’s looking to stay dry around the Las Vegas Valley.

