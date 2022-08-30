Dunkin’ giving free coffee to Las Vegas teachers on Sept. 1

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Dunkin’ Donuts is thanking teachers as they head back to classrooms by offering them free coffee.

According to a news release, as part of a celebration of all local educators, participating Dunkin’ restaurants throughout Nevada are treating teachers to a Free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee on Thursday, September 1.

“Teachers play an invaluable role in our communities and help provide their students with the means for a better future,” said Jamie Struwe, Dunkin’ field marketing manager. “We’re excited to offer our deserving educators a coffee break and recognize them for their passion and dedication to our youth.”

According to Dunkin’, there is no purchase necessary and the promotion is limited to one per guest. Excludes Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew, according to Dunkin’.

