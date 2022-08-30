Clark County still experiencing dire need for foster parents

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Back in May, Clark County Department of Family Services said the need for foster families in the Las Vegas area was urgent. Three months later, it is still experiencing a dire need for foster parents.

More than 3,000 children are currently in the foster care system with less than 500 homes available.

“Being a foster parent is very gratifying,” said foster parent Henry Aquino.

Aquino first spoke with FOX5 in May when Clark County first asked parents to apply to become a foster parent.

Three months later, Aquino is still encouraging people to take a leap of faith by opening up their heart and home to care for a child in need.

“What I want people to do is try and apply because you can think about it all day and your heart is in a good place but if you don’t try and apply, you won’t have an impact in the community,” said Aquino.

To become a foster parent, the process begins with an information session, then background checks and then a nine-week training session.

“Our training we address several topics,” said foster care recruitment and training supervisor for Clark County, Allyson Manumaleuna. ”So, every week is a different topic. Every week we discuss scenarios that you may face with the department. The good and the bad, and we help our families understand how to navigate through those situations.”

After the nine-week training, families will be assigned to a licensing worker and the county will conduct home walk-throughs.

Once becoming a foster parent, the county offers a support platform called Foster Parent Champion.

“When you call them, they can just talk to you. However long you want, just to support and answer questions that you might have,” said Aquino.

Aquino said even after 14 years, he still finds being a foster parent rewarding.

“The fact that after traumatizing experience, you get to see the child having hope,” said Aquino.

Along with providing foster families with support services, the county also reimburses families for things like clothes, school supplies, or any childcare services.

