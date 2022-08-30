Clark County to hold 28th annual Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival in October

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Parks and Recreation announced on Tuesday that it will once against host its annual Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival in October.

According to a news release, the three-day outdoor festival will be held Oct. 7-9 at Sunset Park.

The release says that for more than two decades, the event has brought more than 35,000 locals and visitors together for a “weekend full of authentic medieval fun as Sunset Park is transformed into a magical wonderland.”

As part of the event, organizers say the Age of Chivalry will immerse visitors in the Renaissance era with numerous villages and different guilds, activities, historical reenactments, live performances and various authentic period foods and beverages.

The event will feature more than 100 artisans from throughout the country and Canada including gold and silver smiths, stained glass designers, costume makers, wood workers, toy makers, leather workers, perfume blenders, potters, armor makers and many more.

The festival will also feature various shows per day along with historical re-enactments such as full-contact jousting tournaments from Imperial knights, live combat battles, no-holds-barred gladiator battles, black powder demonstrations, strolling minstrels, contortionists, magicians, storytellers and more.

Organizers say the event will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is $15 per day in advance for adults ($20 day of event) and $8 per day in advance for seniors ages 60 and older and children ages six to 12 ($13 day of event). Children five and younger are free. Those hoping to attend all three days of the festival can purchase a three-day pass in advance for $35 for adults and $18 for children ages six to 12 and seniors ages 60 and older.

For more information on the event, visit www.lvrenfair.com.

