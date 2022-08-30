Circus Circus on Las Vegas Strip to debut 3 new rides at Adventuredome

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Circus Circus on the Las Vegas Strip announced Tuesday that it will debut new rides at the Adventuredome theme park.

Ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend, Circus Circus says it will open three new rides inside the attraction: Twistin Tea Cups, Go Karts and Kiddie Swings.

The three new kiddie rides join a myriad of other attractions already at Adventuredome, including the Canyon Blaster, El Loco rollercoasters, NebulaZ, Sand Pirate, Inverter, a rock-climbing wall, and an 18-hole miniature golf course, among others.

For more information on the Adventuredome, visit: www.circuscircus.com.

