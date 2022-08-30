Circa, Able Baker Brewing partner to create ‘Vegas Vickie Neon Blonde’ beer

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas’ famous neon kicking cowgirl now has her own beer.

Able Baker Brewing Company and Circa Resort & Casino in downtown Las Vegas have teamed up to create a custom blonde lager beer – the Vegas Vickie Neon Blonde.

The new brew pays homage to the iconic kicking neon cowgirl, Vegas Vickie.

According to a news release, the the 4.5% ABV beverage, which is only available at Circa, will be served in a 16 oz. can. The drink is described as a crisp and clean lager with more character and depth of flavor than the standard light beer.

Circa says the Vegas Vickie Neon Blonde lager will debut during an event at Vegas Vickie’s inside the property on Thursday. The event is open to the public from 5 - 7 p.m. and Circa says guests are invited to post a picture while at the event to receive a free beer.

Following the event, guests can enjoy the beer at Circa’s Vickie’s namesake bar, Vegas Vickie’s Cocktail Lounge, as well as MEGA BAR and Overhang Bar.

The release notes that Vegas Vickie has played a significant role in Las Vegas’ history and has kept Fremont Street bright for decades. The 25-by-20-foot statue was refurbished and now kicks just like she did in 1980 in her new dedicated home at Circa’s Vegas Vickie cocktail lounge.

