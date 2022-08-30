Cannabis lounge rules tackle DUI prevention, Clark County may add more stringent requirements

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - State regulations aim to prevent DUIs among marijuana users at cannabis lounges, and Clark County may add additional rules to further crack down on deadly crashes.

The Cannabis Compliance Board passed requirements for cannabis lounges this summer and allowed local municipalities to strengthen their own laws. Many of the state requirements address DUI prevention, and mandatory training to spot and halt overconsumption.

“Spotting over consumption-- preventing people from getting behind the wheel-- doesn’t just happen before they leave the door. It actually happens the moment a consumer walks into the door,” said Tiana Bohner with the CCB. “The moment a consumer walks into the door through the door of the lounge, we want employees at these lounges to have that face-to-face, one on one conversation with these consumers to judge their tolerance level to judge their experience, and then from there, be able to make appropriate recommendations and suggestions before serving them,” she said.

Some of the statewide minimum requirements for all establishments include “Impaired driver risk mitigation plans”; eight hours of training must help identify overconsumption, impairment, understanding a consumer’s experience level, and suggest lower-dose options if necessary.

The last call for serving is 30 minutes before closing though counties can adapt accordingly.

“Counties and local jurisdictions have the opportunity to strengthen our regulations further,” Bohner said.

Clark County could potentially make “last call” earlier.

“One of the concerns from law enforcement is trying to avoid a last call at a given hour... law enforcement and some of our partners asked for a buffer,” said Andrew Bennett of Clark County’s Office of Traffic Safety, in an Aug. 16 address to the Clark County Commission.

Bennett also said Clark County could mandate additional DUI prevention signage.

The CCB suggests that lounges should avoid towing customers, to encourage rideshares. Clark County could enforce a 24-hour “no-tow” policy, Bennett said.

The Clark County Commission may discuss lounge regulations again on September 20.

