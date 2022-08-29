Young mountain lion killed by vehicle in Southern California

In this undated photo released by the National Park Service, NPS, the 2-year-old male mountain...
In this undated photo released by the National Park Service, NPS, the 2-year-old male mountain lion, named P-90, is seen in the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, near Calabasas, Calif. A young mountain lion was struck and killed by a vehicle in Southern California early Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, just weeks after his brother was fatally hit on another freeway, according to the National Park Service. (National Park Service via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 11:02 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OJAI, Calif. (AP) — A young mountain lion was struck and killed by a vehicle in Southern California early Friday, just weeks after his brother was fatally hit on another freeway, according to the National Park Service.

The 2-year-old male cougar, named P-90, was killed on a highway in Ventura County, more than 75 miles (120 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles. Authorities will conduct a necropsy, the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area said in a statement.

P-90 and his brother, P-89, were outfitted with radio tracking collars by biologists who are studying how the big cats live in habitat fragmented by urban sprawl, barriers that limit genetic diversity and with hazards ranging from poisons to roads and freeways.

P-90 was the seventh mountain lion in the study killed by vehicles this year within the research area, which includes the Santa Monica range, Simi Hills, Santa Susana Mountains, Verdugo Mountains and Griffith Park in Los Angeles.

P-89 was fatally struck by a vehicle on U.S. 101 in the Woodland Hills area of Los Angeles on July 18.

The siblings were born in the central Santa Monica Mountains as part of a group of 13 kittens delivered during the summer of 2020, according to the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area.

P-90 was last captured late last year and treated for mange.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Joshua Pruitt, highlighted, is shown in the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Rioter who encountered senator gets over 4 years in prison
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden headed to Milwaukee, Pittsburgh on Labor Day
NASA's new moon rocket sits on Launch Pad 39-B on Monday in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Fuel leaks...
NASA scrubs launch of new moon rocket after engine problem
Best sales weekends
Planning for big-ticket purchases can save big bucks
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) runs during practice at the team's...
Commanders’ Robinson says he had surgery after shooting