Ukrainians in Las Vegas celebrate Independence Day at Sunset Park

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Local Ukrainians gathered at a Las Vegas park on Saturday to celebrate Ukraine Independence Day where this year the country is fighting for its freedom.

Dozens of refugees and local Ukrainians gathered at Sunset park for an Independence Day festival. There was a charity auction, outdoor market and a workshop to weave a traditional folk doll.

August 24 marked 31 years since Ukraine declared independence from the Soviet Union.

Svitlana Rohozhyna and her sister Alina attended the festival.

“We’re here today to celebrate freedom of our great country and we very much hope that our country will stay free and we will forever celebrate this day,” Rohozhyna said.

She managed to bring her sister and parents to Las Vegas from Ukraine.

“Like for older people just to come across the world and start all over again like my mom she still can’t speak English so being in a different country with different mentality it’s been challenging,” Rohozhyna said.

As the war in Ukraine passed the 6-month mark, local Ukrainians are grateful they an live freely here.

“Unfortunately, not in our country right now, but to be here, be free, and hope that one day we’ll be able to go back to Ukraine,” Rohozhyna said.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees says over 11 million people have crossed the border out of Ukraine since February 24.

