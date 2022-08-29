Thunderbirds to flyover Las Vegas as part of Clark County’s 9/11 ceremony

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County says it will hold a “Never Forget 9/11″ ceremony on Sept. 11.

According to a news release, the public is invited to attend the event, which will be held at 9:11 a.m. at the Clark County Government Center in downtown Las Vegas, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway.

Clark County says the event will feature the Las Vegas Multiagency Honor Guard, remarks from Frank Pizarro, a firefighter who survived the 2001 attack, remarks from Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick and Commission Chairman Jim Gibson. The event will also feature a ringing of the bell ceremony to honor firefighters who gave their lives in the terrorist attacks, a musical performance by Technical Sgt. Ben Ekblad, an active-duty Nellis Air Force Base service member, prayer and more.

As part of the event, the county says that the Thunderbirds from Nellis Air Force Base will perform a flyover of the event during the singing of the National Anthem.

Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck, who deployed to New York’s Ground Zero with a FEMA team after the attack, will serve as master of ceremonies.

Following the event, a free car show will be held in the Government Center parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“A new generation did not experience the horror of 9/11 21 years ago,” said Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick, whose office organized the event. “We must ensure that this nation never forgets what transpired, for it was an inhumane attack by a terrorist organization that resulted in a significant number of deaths and injuries, prompted our entry into a new war, transformed our national air network and government defense structure, and deeply affected all Americans. Our Las Vegas economy was also profoundly affected.”

For more information on the event, visit: https://www.clarkcountynv.gov/news_detail_T28_R758.php

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.