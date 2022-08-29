Search continues for 75-year-old hiker missing on Mount Charleston

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Search crews found no new evidence for missing hiker, Red Rock Search and Rescue volunteers will conduct searches again on Wednesday.

On Sunday Red Rock Search and Rescue volunteers had their boots on the ground at Mount Charleston searching for Rock Stanley, a former marine from Texas. Stanley left for a hike Tuesday morning and hasn’t been seen since.

The Civil Air Patrol conducted two aerial searches over the weekend.

RRSAR Deputy Commander, Ken Malin, said a total of 75 volunteers have responded to the searches once they began on Wednesday afternoon.

“Mount Charleston is unforgiving, they have a lot of trails out there which are safe and negotiable to navigate but unfortunately if you go off trail it becomes a different story out there,” Malin said.

Stanley family says he is an experienced hiker. He’s hiked Mt. Charleston once year for over 25 years.

“The gentleman is familiar with Mount Charleston however you know things can look different to you at different times of the year and it’s easy to get turned around and miss trails,” Malin said.

Volunteers have been looking for anything abnormal. Malin says there’s a lot of hikers on Mt. Charleston so they’re not ruling anything out.

“We have been looking for any sign where he – may have- even if he was injured off to the side of a trial, may have created a fire for the night. A possibility of a water bottle that may have fallen off of a back pack – a hat. Any article of clothing,” Malin said.

There’s half a dozen trails on Mt. Charleston that connect to other trail, Malin said volunteer groups have searched extensively.

“It is difficult for us- the whole team obviously feels the pain especially when the family arrives on scene and you do have to look at them and the anguish basically makes our team that much more determined to get out there and do what they need to do,” Malin said.

RRSAR crews will be back out on Wednesday.

FOX5 spoke with Stanley’s son Ken on Friday.

“You never anticipate something like this, it’s like watching a movie it happens to other people. This kind of stuff never happens to us,” Ken Stanley said.

Ken said his father lived a very full life. Rock Stanley spent 38 years as a Marine, he received the Meritorious Honor Award for his service, and spent 36 years as a teacher and coach in Texas.

“He’s a great person, he deserves all the efforts that are taking place to hopefully find him alive,” Ken Stanley said.

