Prosecutors: Dead puppies found in freezer at Nye County home where 257 dogs were recovered

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nye County investigators found “dozens” of dead puppies in a freezer at the suspects’ home, who are accused of mistreating hundreds of dogs, according to prosecutors.

Vasili Platunov and Oksana Higgins are accused of keeping nearly 300 dogs in deplorable conditions at two properties in Nye County: one in Pahrump and one in Amargosa Valley. The pair made their first appearance in Nye County District Court Monday morning.

Prosecutors said “dozens” of dead puppies were found in a freezer Sunday. Nye County Sheriff’s Office Captain David Boruchowitz confirmed the discovery.

The dogs have been kept at the property for days ahead of the court hearing. A judge allowed police to move the dogs into a shelter starting Monday.

In the days proceeding the hearing, animal control, police and volunteers helped take care of the dogs with food and water. Nye County Sheriff’s Office said it costs thousands of dollars a day to take care of the animals, though Boruchowitz said the food and water has helped significantly improve the condition of the animals.

