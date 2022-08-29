Nevada gets $4.5 million for unemployment system

The $4.5 million in funding will come from the American Rescue Plan Act
The $4.5 million in funding will come from the American Rescue Plan Act(AP Images)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 2:07 PM PDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KOLO) - The state of Nevada is getting millions of dollars to improve its unemployment insurance system.

The funding, totaling $4.5 million, comes from the American Rescue Plan, and will help improve access to insurance benefits.

It will help simplify instructions, provide translation services, enhance technology, increase staffing, and address other needs at the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

The developments were hailed by U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen, who said:

“The COVID-19 pandemic forced many hardworking Nevadans to seek unemployment insurance to be able to make ends meet,” said Senator Rosen. “This more than $4.5 million in federal funding that I helped deliver for Nevada through the American Rescue Plan will support much-needed staffing increases and technology updates that improve and streamline access to unemployment insurance.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Visitor from Hawaii hits $153K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas
Visitor from Hawaii hits $153K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas
Russian Caucasian Shepard dogs rescued in animal cruelty case in Nye County
Russian Caucasian Shepard dogs rescued in animal cruelty case in Nye County
Rural Nevada woman prosecuted under obscure state law, sent to prison after stillbirth
Rural Nevada woman prosecuted under obscure state law, sent to prison after stillbirth
Was the precipitation we saw this month enough to help our drought?
Impact of record-breaking precipitation in Nevada
A man and a woman that was involved in a shooting incident have been life-flighted to a...
Pilot, passenger from Las Vegas killed in ultralight aircraft crash in Minnesota