Motorcyclist injured in crash early Monday morning in east Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a motorcyclist was injured in a crash early Monday morning in the east valley.

According to police, the incident involving a motorcycle and an SUV happened about 1:55 a.m. near Bonanza and Pecos.

The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. However, LVMPD’s fatal detail has been requested and will assume the investigation/

The roadway between Blue Lagoon and Sand Hill on Bonanza was closed closed due to debris and vehicles in the roadway.

This accident remains under investigation by the LVMPD Traffic Bureau.

