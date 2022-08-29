Man sets car on fire in front of Las Vegas hospital, Clark County fire officials say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Fire Department said a man set a car on fire just feet from a hospital entrance.

The suspect, Kenny Hall, is facing charges of first and third degree arson in connection with the incident on Aug. 23 at Sunrise Hospital.

According to CCFD, a car pulled up in front of the Sunrise Hospital emergency room around 5:50 p.m. A female passenger got out of the car and walked into the hospital.

The male driver, identified by CCFD as Hall, gets into the back seat and starts pouring accelerant, CCFD said. The woman tried to get back into the car, but Hall reportedly pushed her back. That’s when investigators said Hall started the fire.

Hall left the scene but was arrested nearby, CCFD said. He was taken to University Medical Center for burn injuries before he was booked. The female passenger was not hurt.

The fire caused smoke to get into the ER area, but the HVAC system inside helped alleviate the smoke.

Sunrise Hospital released a statement saying there was no disruption to patient care.

Court records show Hall has an extensive criminal record, with previous arrests for attempted sexual assault, battery, trespassing and domestic violence. Hall’s next hearing was set for Monday morning.

