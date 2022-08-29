Las Vegas police say woman killed in drive-by shooting

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a woman was killed in a drive-by shooting early Saturday morning.

According to police, at about 4:59 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting in the 3700 block of Melbourne Circle.

Arriving officers located an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound. Police rendered aid until medical personnel arrived. However, the victim succumbed to her injuries on scene.

According to police, patrol units observed a possible suspect vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed and attempted a vehicle stop. Police say that a pursuit ensued and the suspect vehicle was able to evade officers.

Police say that the investigation by LVMPD’s Homicide Section indicates that the suspect was firing from a vehicle when the victim was shot.

The victim’s identity as well as cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521,or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

