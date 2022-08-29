Las Vegas police investigate shooting in east valley

Las Vegas police crime scene and vehicle are seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police crime scene and vehicle are seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 11:44 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting Monday morning in the east valley.

According to police, at about 10:44 a.m., LVMPD Dispatch received a call of a shooting near the 3300 block of East Flamingo Road. 

Police say that arriving officers located an adult male suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.  The victim was transported to Sunrise Hospital.

LVMPD says officers located the suspect who was taken into custody without incident.

Authorities advise to avoid the area as the investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Gov. Steve Sisolak (left) and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo (right) are seen in these...
Sisolak, Lombardo set Oct. 2 debate in Nevada governor race
Formula One to launch ticketing pre-registration for first-ever Las Vegas race on Monday
Las Vegas sees increase in sick pets after monsoonal rains, dog trainer says
Las Vegas sees increase in sick pets after monsoonal rains, dog trainer says
Business offering all-natural head lice treatment opens in Henderson
Business offering all-natural head lice treatment opens in Henderson