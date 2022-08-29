Las Vegas police investigate shooting in east valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting Monday morning in the east valley.

According to police, at about 10:44 a.m., LVMPD Dispatch received a call of a shooting near the 3300 block of East Flamingo Road.

Police say that arriving officers located an adult male suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Sunrise Hospital.

LVMPD says officers located the suspect who was taken into custody without incident.

Authorities advise to avoid the area as the investigation is still ongoing.

