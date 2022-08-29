Las Vegas among rudest cities in America, report says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new report found Las Vegas is among the top five rudest cities in America.

Compiled by Preply, the company says they surveyed over 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. and asked them about the rudeness level of their city, including the prominence of certain typically rude behaviors.

Preply says it compiled the report in order to help travelers determine what to expect when visiting.

According to the findings, Las Vegas came in at number 4 in terms of the rudest cities in the country with an average rudeness score of 5.98 (on a scale of 1-10).

The report says that the behavior Las Vegas residents were most bothered by in public was transplants not acknowledging strangers.

In addition, the report says residents also dislike not respecting personal hygiene or space.

According to the report, Las Vegas residents were asked to rank who is more rude in their experience, natives or transplants. By a wide-margin, the report found that residents said transplants were more rude than natives (68% vs. 32%).

Where are people more rude in the Las Vegas? According to the study, at number 1, Philadelphia is the rudest city in the country followed by Memphis and New York City.

The study found that Austin is reportedly the most polite city in the country, with San Diego, Fort Worth, Nashville and Indianapolis rounding out the top five most polite places.

To view the full report, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.