I-15 southbound in California to be reduced to 1 lane during Labor Day weekend

Bridge repair taking place on I-15 in California.
Bridge repair taking place on I-15 in California.(CalTrans)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 2:18 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Holiday travel to California will get even worse during Labor Day weekend as road repair will reduce travel lanes.

Nevada State Police said I-15 southbound at Mile Marker 174 is currently reduced to one lane for a bridge repair. The area is in California near Nipton Road and was damaged after flash flooding in the area last week.

The repairs are expected to take approximately two weeks and is expected to be under construction during Labor Day weekend. NSP advised this will cause “heavy” delays.

