Formula 1 to launch ticketing pre-registration for first-ever Las Vegas race on Monday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As race fans gear up for Formula 1 to host its first-ever Las Vegas race, organizers announced they will launch a ticketing pre-registration portal on Monday morning.

According to a news release, the portal will go live at 9 a.m. PDT on Monday, Aug. 29.

The portal will provide fans with the chance to sign-up to receive access to an exclusive pre-sale event in October for the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix that is being held in November 2023.

Organizers say that demand for tickets is expected to “far exceed” the more than 100,000 official spectator capacity as Las Vegas eagerly awaits Formula 1′s arrival.

“A ticket to the Las Vegas Grand Prix will be the hottest ticket in global sport next year,” said Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of Formula 1. “Taking over the sports and entertainment capital of the world for almost an entire week is going to be a game changer for Formula 1 and has the potential to set the benchmark for all global sports and entertainment events in the future. Fans won’t want to miss it.”

F1 says that fans will also “not want to miss an exciting F1 launch event to be hosted on the legendary Las Vegas Strip in November 2022.” More details on this event will be provided later on.

Those interested in tickets for the 2023 event can register their interest in attending the first-ever Las Vegas race through LVGP’s pre-registration portal: f1lasvegasgp.com.

Upon sign-up, F1 says fans will be asked to donate $7.77 to the Las Vegas Grand Prix Foundation, “which will deploy these donations for projects improving the lives of Southern Nevada residents, including providing one million free meals to the local Las Vegas community.”

F1 says the track design for the Las Vegas event is 3.8 miles long from start to finish with top speeds estimated to be over 212 mph. There will be 50 race laps with three main straights and 17 corners, according to F1.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.