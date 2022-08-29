Forecast Outlook- 8/29/2022

We are rolling into September with a heat wave across Southern Nevada. Temperatures stay well above average throughout the week with highs pushing toward 110° in the Las Vegas Valley.

With the heat and a little residual moisture around Southern Nevada, we’re keeping an eye on some pop-up showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. While most of the activity looks to stay over the mountains, gusty wind from these storms may reach the Las Vegas Valley. Any storms taper off this evening.

An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect Tuesday morning through Sunday evening for the lower elevations across Southern Nevada. Temperatures across the Mojave Desert are forecast to be in the 105° to 115° range. The average high for this time of year is around 100°.

While heat is the main story this week, we’ll keep an eye on a little moisture that may sneak in as we get closer to Labor Day. A slight shower and storm chance returns to the forecast Sunday and Monday. At this point, any rain looks minor for the Las Vegas Valley, but we’ll keep a close eye on it.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.