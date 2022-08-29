2 young children injured in suspected DUI crash in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department says two young children were injured in a suspected DUI crash Sunday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the area of Camino Al Norte and Edna Crane at about 6:21 a.m. in regards to a single-vehicle crash.

Police say that the preliminary investigation showed that a 2012 Chrysler 200 was traveling north on Camino Al Norte when it failed to maintain a travel lane, leaving the roadway and striking the “Las Palmares” neighborhood sign at Edna Crane.

Police say the 24-year-old female driver, identified as Dillon Kazjah, fled the scene with her two young children. Authorities say that it was determined that the children, one of which was believed to be a few months old and the other about 1 years old, were both unrestrained in the vehicle.

Officers eventually located the driver and children. It was determined that Kazjah was impaired and had non-life threatening injuries, while the children were transported to UMC Trauma with critical injuries. Police later updated Sunday that the children were in stable condition.

According to police, Kazjah is currently facing the below charges. Investigators say DUI is suspected in the crash. However, they are awaiting toxicology reports for confirmation. Once the reports are received, police say further charges may be brought against Kazjah.

• DUTY UPON DAMAGING UNATTENDED VEH/PROP (HIT&RUN)

• FAIL TO RENDER AID AT THE SCENE OF ACCIDENT(x2)

• FAIL DECREASE SPEED OR USE DUE CARE

• FAIL MAINT LANE/IMPROPER LANE CHANGE

• BASIC SPEED - TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS

• CHILD RESTRAINT VIOL(x2)

• DRIVERS LICENSE - SUSPENDED

• DRIVING WITHOUT VALID LICENSE

• DISPLAY FICTITIOUS VEH REG/PLATE/TITLE

• OPERATOR - PROOF OF INS REQ

• FAIL WEAR SAFETY BELT/SHOULDER HARNESS

