2 suspects arrested after 90-year-old in walker robbed, Las Vegas police say

Las Vegas police vehicle
Las Vegas police vehicle(LVMPD | LVMPD)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:15 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two people were arrested after a 90-year-old man was pushed down and robbed, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.

The incident happened July 24 at a bus stop near Boulder Highway and E. Flamingo Road. Police said the suspects threw the elderly man to the ground and robbed him.

One of the suspects, a 15-year-old male juvenile, was arrested Aug. 11 and booked into Clark County Detention Center. His identity was not released due to him being a minor.

The second suspect, 22-year-old Larry Taylor, was arrested Aug. 25, LVMPD said. Both suspects face charges of robbery involving a vulnerable person and conspiracy to commit robbery.

