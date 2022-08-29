1 dead after shooting east of Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person is dead after a shooting east of the Las Vegas Strip late Sunday night.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Aug. 28 at Sierra Vista Drive and Willson Square, near the Las Vegas Convention Center. Arriving officers found a man on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he later died. The man will be identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office once next of kin is notified.

LVMPD said an unidentified man was seen leaving the scene immediately after the shooting.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.