Forecast Outlook-8/28/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -High pressure is building over us that will push daytime temperatures well above normal for part of the week ahead.

For Sunday a upper level low will interact with that high suppressing temperatures and allowing for some moisture to build over Mohave County that could spill into our area.

The high for Sunday is 101 for Las Vegas.

The high pressure ridge will get strength starting Monday and while the temperature may not reflect those conditions by Tuesday the heat will be back.

Hot temperatures are forecast beginning Tuesday and peaking Wednesday.

The rest of the week we’ll be trending about 5 degrees above normal.

