Forecast Outlook-8/28/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A little bit of monsoonal moisture has trickled back into southern Nevada bringing with it some clouds and even some showers and thunderstorms.

Those showers occurred on the 95 north of Searchlight and moved northeast.

In the wake of these storms quiet weather will move in to our area but so will the return of the hot temperatures.

The last week of August will feel more like the last week of July with temperatures climbing up to at least 108 degrees by Wednesday.

An Excessive Heat Watch goes into effect Tuesday and will last through until next Sunday.

The hot temperatures mean lower humidity and dewpoint temperatures and no rain.

High pressure will stall over our area for several days affecting not only Nevada but parts of California and Arizona.

The weather pattern will prevent any monsoon moisture from returning to the valley in the foreseeable future.

