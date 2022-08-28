Forecast Outlook-8/27/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -High pressure is building over our area over the next few days pushing our daytime high temperatures to the highest numbers we’ve seen in 5 weeks.

For Sunday we’ll barely make it above 100 degrees, thanks in part to some moisture that’s creeping back into southern Nevada.

That moisture could spark a few isolated showers in Mohave County and at higher elevations here in our area.

By Monday that moisture retreats as high pressure starts of build.

By Tuesday, our high is 105 degrees.

The last time we hot 105 was July 22nd.

It gets even warmer on Wednesday and Thursday enough so that we could see moderate to high heat risk.

The rest of the week looks dry but as we approach next weekend we could see the return of the monsoon.

The UV index for Sunday is 9 or very high.

