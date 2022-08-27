SNHD says early detection is key as medical journal sites rise in advanced stage cervical cancer cases

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The International Journal of Gynecological Cancer reports that more cases of advanced stage-four cervical cancer increased at an annual rate of 1.3 percent. Health officials say late-stage cervical cancer has a five-year survival rate of just 17 percent. Cervical cancer can go undetected because officials say there aren’t many early-stage symptoms.

“Early detection is very important. It is the difference between a five-year survival rate of 17 percent and 90 percent. Through routine screenings we are able to observe any abnormal changes to the cells and that allows us to intervene before it would progress to invasive cancer,” said Southern Nevada Health District Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner Adrienne Young.

The CDC says the Human Papillomavirus, or HPV, is the most common sexually transmitted disease in the U.S. Health officials say it is the main cause of cervical cancer.

Young says it’s important to have routine cervical cancer screenings, commonly known as a Pap smear. She says that is recommended at age 21, with screenings every three years after that. Young says from age 30-65 it would be every five years if those screenings are normal.

People can help protect themselves from HPV with a vaccination. Young says it’s recommended for girls and boys ages 11 to 12, up to age 26.

“Data shows that since we have started utilizing the vaccine over the past ten years there has been a 70 to about 89 percent decrease in HPV infections among adolescent teens as well as women through early 20′s,” said Young.

The Southern Nevada Health District offers HPV testing and vaccination, and cervical cancer screenings. More information can be found under Family Planning Services on the SNHD website.

