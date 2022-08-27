Justice Abbi Silver to resign from Nevada Supreme Court

Justice Abbi Silver to resign from Nevada Supreme Court
Justice Abbi Silver to resign from Nevada Supreme Court(Nevada Supreme Court)
By Cody Lee
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:30 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Justice Abbi Silver of the Nevada Supreme Court submitted her resignation letter on Friday. The reigning supreme court justice is stepping down on September 29th.

Justice Abbi Silver has been part of the state’s highest court since November of 2018. She was elected unopposed to an open seat.

Gov. Steve Sisolak said Justice Silver has presided over every court in the state and was the first presiding justice of the first all-female panel of the Nevada Supreme Court.

The judge cited “unforeseen circumstances” as to why she is leaving. Justice Silver adds in her resignation letter that she wants to spend more time with family.

The Judicial Selection Commission will submit three nominees for the governor to appoint for the remainder of the term.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

SNHD says early detection is key as medical journal sites rise in advanced stage cervical...
SNHD says early detection is key as medical journal sites rise in advanced stage cervical cancer cases
Dogs found at Amargosa Valley home still being assessed, suspects to appear in court next week
Dogs found at Amargosa Valley home still being assessed, suspects to appear in court next week
Burglary suspects currently barricaded in apartment unit near Jones, Vegas
1 arrested after barricade at apartment complex near Jones, Vegas
Nevada State College
Nevada State College looks to change its name